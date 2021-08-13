Aretha Franklin's Multitudes Come To Life In Director Liesl Tommy's 'Respect'

Chronicling the life and career of someone as massively famous as Aretha Franklin is no easy feat. But theater director Liesl Tommy was up for the task, taking Respect, a biopic about the Queen of Soul starring Jennifer Hudson, to the next level. She introduces the audience to Franklin at a young age, demonstrating her prodigious singing talents. The film then tracks her upbringing and teenage years—in which she toured the U.S. south with her famous preacher father (and eventual manager, for a time) and Civil Rights icons like Martin Luther King, Jr.—and the various obstacles she faced within her own family, as her husband (who also became her manager) abused her while she tried to find her voice. Tommy also made the choice to not just focus on a singular moment in which Franklin began a meteoric rise to the top of the charts, but included her failures as well—her early albums were flops, and while she sounded good singing them, they just weren’t what people wanted to hear on the radio.