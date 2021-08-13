Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Aretha Franklin's Multitudes Come To Life In Director Liesl Tommy's 'Respect'

By Elizabeth Blair
NPR
 4 days ago

JENNIFER HUDSON: (As Aretha Franklin, singing) What you want? Baby, I got it. What you need? You know I got it. CHANG: "Respect" is also the first movie directed by Liesl Tommy, whose work has mostly been in theater. NPR's Elizabeth Blair has more. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "(YOU MAKE ME...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Hailey Kilgore
Person
Kimberly Scott
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Dinah Washington
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Audra Mcdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Multitudes#South African#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
Celebritiesdeadlinedetroit.com

Aretha Franklin's son changes tune on 'Respect' biopic, says he loved it

Aretha Franklin's son — who has previously inspired Free Press headlines such as "Aretha Franklin's son blasts Jennifer Hudson's Queen of Soul movie" (Jan. 7, 2020) and "Aretha Franklin's son puts upcoming 'Genius' series on blast, says family does not support" (Feb. 15, 2021) — now has a different opinion about a project featuring his late legendary mother.
MusicBillboard

Watch Jennifer Hudson Nail 'Respect' in First Full Clip of Aretha Franklin Biopic

Aretha Franklin's legacy is getting the proper Respect it deserves in a new clip from the forthcoming biopic about the late superstar's life. The minute-long clip features Jennifer Hudson portraying the Queen of Soul as she belts out her world-famous signature song "Respect." Following a couple of teasers and trailers,...
MusicPosted by
IndieWire

‘Respect’ Review: Aretha Franklin Is Latest Musical Genius to Get a Rote Biopic About Her Remarkable Life

When Lisel Tommy’s Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” opens, Aretha is still just a kid, hoping to please her dad (the formidable minister C.L. Franklin, played here by a well-cast Forest Whitaker) with her out-of-this-world pipes. Aretha (played as a child by Skye Dakota Turner) gets her wish: her high-flying dad rouses her from sleep to come downstairs and share her gift with a packed house of carousing pals. It’s a strong opening to , one that plunges us immediately into Aretha’s world and skills, while also making clear just how little control she has over all of it. And while...
Musicgobankingrates.com

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of “American Idol.” She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as entrepreneurship, over the last 17 years. Something that makes Hudson truly unique is that iconoclast Aretha Franklin chose Hudson to play her in “Respect,” the biopic of Franklin’s life that was released on August 13.
MusicPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Aretha Franklin’s Most Memorable Rock Covers

The Queen of Soul had an affinity for classic rock, too. Throughout her 58 years of recording, Aretha Franklin took on the Great American Songbook but really cemented her place in history with R&B and gospel. But the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (in 1987) had big ears, broad tastes and an open mind, and she - in tandem with collaborators such as Jerry Wexler and Clive Davis - would reach far afield with gusto for material from great rock artists, making them her own more often than not with the gospel-rooted soul that informed her best work.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Native Stars In “Respect” As Smokey Robinson

Known for his current role as Donald Winthrop, in season 3 of Tyler Perry's The Oval, Lake Charles native Lodric Collins is headed for superstardom. Collins was born and raised in the Lake Area and can now be seen in the movie Respect as Smokey Robinson alongside Academy Award-winning singer/actress Jennifer Hudson. If you didn't know about him, you will. Truth is, Lodric Collins has an extensive acting resume' already.
MusicMiddletown Press

Jennifer Hudson's Aretha Franklin Isn't Enough to Overcome Hollywood's Lack of 'Respect' for Biopics and Musical Icons

We keep seeing the same thing. A child loves music, has crappy parental figures, faces struggles or physical ailments, gets famous, does drugs or drinks, and gets clean. Rinse and repeat. Not to be taken lightly, Jennifer Hudson is one of the best vocalists alive; however, Hollywood continues to lean on her aural talents in movies rather than provide her with substantive material to interpret and execute.
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

‘Respect’ years in the making: The story behind Aretha Franklin’s long quest for a biopic

Aretha Franklin’s long road to “Respect” took a crucial turn with a phone call in 2012. For several years, the Detroit star had talked up the possibility of a feature film about her life and music. Though she was brimming with ambition and ideas, it sometimes seemed her enthusiasm got ahead of her — as if she could wish a multimillion-dollar movie into existence.
MusicMiddletown Press

'Respect': Aretha's Music Carries This Biopic

I can’t say I envy the task of trying to bring Aretha Franklin — one of the most enduring artists of the 20th century (and beyond), with a voice so singular that most other singers have been wise enough to spare her the flattery of genuine imitation — to the big screen. And for the Queen of Soul herself to have picked Jennifer Hudson to play the part must, for Hudson, have been a daunting honor, second only to being asked to sing a tribute to Franklin at the icon’s 2018 funeral.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Aretha Franklin: The Little-Known Traumas That Fueled Her Music

Aretha Franklin’s voice may be deeply familiar to millions, but her origin story is lesser known—and that was by the Queen of Soul’s design. When the singer-songwriter commissioned a memoir, 1999’s From These Roots, it largely glossed over traumatic milestones in the performer’s life, including the death of Aretha’s mother, when the singer was only 10; Aretha’s pregnancy at 12 years old; her first marriage; and her alleged battles with alcohol.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Now that she’s brought Aretha Franklin to the screen, ‘Respect’ star Jennifer Hudson has a next dream role: Oprah

“Respect” opens in theaters Aug. 13. Now that “Dreamgirls” Oscar winner and Chicago native Jennifer Hudson has realized her 15-year dream of playing soul giant Aretha Franklin, who’s next on her wish list of screen portrayals? “Oprah!” Hudson said, after a pause of one-eighth of a second in a recent interview. “That’s my newest dream. I would love to play Oprah! I’ll put it out into the ...
Movieswmagazine.com

Liesl Tommy Wanted Respect To Be a “Meditation on Perfection”

Chronicling the life and career of someone as massively famous as Aretha Franklin is no easy feat. But theater director Liesl Tommy was up for the task, taking Respect, a biopic about the Queen of Soul starring Jennifer Hudson, to the next level. She introduces the audience to Franklin at a young age, demonstrating her prodigious singing talents. The film then tracks her upbringing and teenage years—in which she toured the U.S. south with her famous preacher father (and eventual manager, for a time) and Civil Rights icons like Martin Luther King, Jr.—and the various obstacles she faced within her own family, as her husband (who also became her manager) abused her while she tried to find her voice. Tommy also made the choice to not just focus on a singular moment in which Franklin began a meteoric rise to the top of the charts, but included her failures as well—her early albums were flops, and while she sounded good singing them, they just weren’t what people wanted to hear on the radio.
CelebritiesBillboard

Jennifer Hudson Demands 'Respect' on 'Late Show,' Talks Last Conversation With Aretha Franklin

Jennifer Hudson hit The Late Show on Thursday night (August 12) to give host Stephen Colbert and house band leader Jon Batiste an Aretha Franklin singing clinic while revealing what the soul icon sang to her in their final conversation. JHud, who was hand-picked by Franklin to star in the new biopic Respect, also stuck around to burn down the stage with her fiery performance of the title track from the movie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy