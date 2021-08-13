Cancel
Vermont State

Leahy touts $1.8B in infrastructure bill benefits for Vermont

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Patrick Leahy arrived back in Vermont Friday following the passage earlier this week of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The measure, which still needs approval in the U.S. House, will bring more than $1.8 billion to Vermont for highway aid, bridge replacement, and $40 million for EPA water quality projects in the Lake Champlain basin. It will also bring $100 million to continue the state’s work to bring broadband to all Vermonters, as well as a voucher program for people who will have trouble affording broadband.

