Leahy touts $1.8B in infrastructure bill benefits for Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Patrick Leahy arrived back in Vermont Friday following the passage earlier this week of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. The measure, which still needs approval in the U.S. House, will bring more than $1.8 billion to Vermont for highway aid, bridge replacement, and $40 million for EPA water quality projects in the Lake Champlain basin. It will also bring $100 million to continue the state’s work to bring broadband to all Vermonters, as well as a voucher program for people who will have trouble affording broadband.