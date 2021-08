Shaquille O’Neal recently gave away the “Superman” nickname to Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks star is already living up to it on and off the court. As wildfires continue to ravage his native Greece, specifically Athens, the Bucks forward stepped up like a true MVP to help the victims who were evacuated from their homes. The wildfires have been rampaging since Tuesday and have even reached residential areas going into its fifth day.