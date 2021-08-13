Cancel
Sports

Saratoga Results Friday August 13th, 2021

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

5th-$100,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 21.590, 44.550, 55.980, 00.000, 00.000, 1:01.810. Trainer: Joe Sharp. Winner: CH F, 2, by Klimt-Anea. Scratched: Union Dolly, A Mo Reay, The Elle Train, Seduce, Halo of Fire, Celestial. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Lady Danae119896-½6-12-1½1-2L. Saez24.2011.607.4011.10.

Horse Racing
Sports
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Tillamook County Fair Early Entries, Friday August 13th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Hold On Im Gone (BL), 128J. Wooten, Jr.1-3-9Roberto Herrera. 4La Michelle (B), 128J. BirdRattler6-6-7Donald Young. 5Wanna Be Fierce (BL), 128C. McKenzie1-1-4Clifton Dennis. 6Okey Dokey Road (BL), 128J. Lopez3-1-1John Harris. 2nd-$3,600, Starters Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds.
GamblingFrankfort Times

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Friday August 13th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Don't Dare Me (L), 120A. Cruz2-5-3Anthony Farrior9/5. 2Now I'm Broke (L), 124W. Ho3-6-3Crystal Pickett10/1. 3Youreascoldasice (L), 120C. Marrerox-x-xJeff Runco6/1. 4Malibu Circle (L), 120C. Hiraldo4-3-5Javier Contreras7/2. 5New South (L), 120J. Rivera3-4-3John Carlisle8/1. 6The King Aquiles (L), 120A. Bocachica5-3-4Jeff Runco2/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Del Mar Early Entries, Thursday August 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Double Fantasy , 113C. Ortegax-x-xRolando Quinonez30/1. 3Bowl of Cherries (L), 121J. Valdivia, Jr.3-3-3Ronald Ellis4/1. 5River Girl (L), 121T. Pereira5-5-11Hector Palma20/1. 6Esagerare (L), 121K. Desormeaux7-2-4David Randall6/1. 7For Love Not Money (L), 121F. Prat3-7-xMark Glatt5/2. 8Devil's Messenger (L), 116J. Pyfer3-x-xDavid Hofmans4/1. 2nd-$23,000, Claiming $8,000-$7,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up...
BC-Results Mountaineer Park

BC-Results Mountaineer Park

1st_$18,800, alc, 3YO up F&M, 6f, showers. Off 7:22. Time 1:14.12. Sloppy. Scratched_Cedars Bulls Eye, Rhubarb, Shyla Girl, Megan Machen. Also Ran_You're Doing Fine, Mom's Magic. Perfecta (8-2) paid $20.80. $1 Superfecta (8-2-1-4) paid $113.80. $1 Trifecta (8-2-1) paid $78.10. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Prairie Meadows Results Monday August 16th, 2021

5th-$15,886, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.630, 46.090, 58.640, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.320. Scratched: Lemons Is Gone, Dyna's Holiday. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Ready to Get Loud117423-21-½1-21-1¼K. Roman2.80No TixNo Tix0.40. Mingo Magic119311-hd2-1½2-½2-1½C. Fletcher8.70. Sennebec Summer11624443-½3-½A. Pusac5.80. Denali Rocket119132-hd3-½44A. Birzer3.00. Exacta (6-3) paid $9.60;...
BC-Results Hastings Park-5-Add

BC-Results Hastings Park-5-Add

5th_$9,588, cl, 3YO up F&M, 6½f, showers. Off 6:55. Time 1:18.35. Sloppy. Also Ran_Fourtowin, Richards Command, First and Ten. Triactor (1-6-4) paid $84.70. Exactor (1-6) paid $37.20. $1 Superfecta (1-6-4-2) paid $89.20. TOT $445,000. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Louisiana Downs Results Combined Monday

Louisiana Downs Results Combined Monday

1st_$19,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy. Off 2:48. Time 1:07.55. Fast. Also Ran_Rhettroactive, Happy Day. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $15.90. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-2-3) paid $14.18. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-2) paid $20.20. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$19,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f, cloudy. 9 (8)...
Gulfstream Park Entries, Wednesday

Gulfstream Park Entries, Wednesday

1st_$2,597, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. 2nd_$5,609, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi. 3rd_$5,609, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 13/8mi. 4th_$2,244, mdn spl wt, 4YO up, 13/8mi. 5th_$6,918, mdn spl wt, 3YO, 1½mi. Simulcast from Valparaiso Chile. Brandao126Mi Hechicera121. El Cambiazo126Keidar126. Ollague126Tiro a Tiro126. Gillibert126Strong Max126. Don Cangrejo126. 6th_$10,284, stk, 3YO, 1¾mi. Nicolas...
BC-Entries Thistledown

BC-Entries Thistledown

1st_$12,300, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$19,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6f. 3rd_$23,600, , 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f. 5th_$33,300, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 5½f. Seasons End114Macadoooo Kid119. Pinot Envy119Cat Heat119. Kettle King115Ma Moos Warrior115. 6th_$11,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Dorothyfromdublin119Miss Irish...
Sportsdmtc.com

Grass Marathon Feature Thursday, Pick Six Carryover at $1,645,118

Long-winded allowance horses will stretch out to a mile and three-eighths Thursday for a $74,000 allowance purse that will serve as the feature attraction on the day’s eight-race card. It goes as Race 7 on the program and has lured eight runners to test their legs and lungs over the demanding 11-furlong distance.
BC-Results Albuquerque-3-Add

BC-Results Albuquerque-3-Add

3rd_$20,000, cl stk, 3YO up, 1mi, clear. Downs At Albuquerque Marathon Claiming S. Off 7:07. Time 1:38.42. Fast. Scratched_Jen's Big O, Brozilian. Also Ran_Iza Daddy, Sharpshootingeorge, Bashful Bob, Purely Political, Lil Latigo, Sexy Dexy, Out On Saturday. $1 Exacta (8-10) paid $10.10. $1 Superfecta (8-10-1-3) paid $156.00. $0.5 Trifecta (8-10-1) paid $33.70. Attendance 5,976. ITW $480,460. Handle $99,066. Total Handle $579,526.
Pimlico Entries, Thursday

Pimlico Entries, Thursday

1st_$1,620, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. 2nd_$1,620, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. 3rd_$1,620, alc, 4YO, 13/8mi. 4th_$1,620, hcp, 3YO up, 13/8mi. 5th_$2,161, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi. 6th_$1,981, hcp, 3YO up, 1¼mi. Simulcast from Club Hipico Concepcion Chile. Quietito123Coq d'Or126. Kohinoor126De Casserta126. Villukura123Pajarete123. Fuego Y Candela123El Gran Canon123. Tromboncito126Extreme Ways126. 7th_$1,530, hcp, 3YO...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Early Entries, Tuesday August 24th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Artistic Endeavor (L), 118M. Sanchez2-2-5Edward Graham. 2You Must Chill (L), 122J. Rodriguez3-1-1Jamie Ness. 3Prized Merry (L), 120A. Wolfsont2-5-1Kathleen Demasi. 4Moon Meister (L), 118D. Cora1-1-4Fernando Ferreira. 5Recycle (L), 118J. Hernandez4-3-1T. Bernard Houghton. 6Taxable Goods (L), 120R. Chiappe7-7-9Lynn Ashby. 2nd-$17,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$14,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up ,...
BC-Entries Fanduel Sportsbook And Horse Racing

BC-Entries Fanduel Sportsbook And Horse Racing

Fanduel Sportsbook And Horse Racing Entries, Saturday. 1st_$7,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$8,500, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 3rd_$6,500, cl $3,200-$3,200, 4YO up F&M, 6f. Jukebox Money126Foxie's Beauty120. Boohoo Sue126Lady Warrior126. Ashley Elizabeth126. 4th_$8,500, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5f. Hatchet Creek118Magic Springs118. Wildwood's Gamble118Lagrue118. 5th_$6,500,...
BC-Results AZD

BC-Results AZD

1st_$5,000, , 3YO up, 3f, showers. Off 2:42. Time 1:56.04. Good. Scratched_Go Clubbing, Dashes On the Fly, Fe New Mexico Moon. Also Ran_Nsm Hollywood Nights, Maximo Rc, Dejanero, Az Khaleesi, Jimmy On the Loose, El Pescadito. $1 Exacta (5-6) paid $186.80. Quinella (5-6) paid $77.40. $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-2-9) paid $205.87. $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-2) paid $812.00.
Fort Erie Results Tuesday August 17th, 2021

Fort Erie Results Tuesday August 17th, 2021

4th-$16,599, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.280, 45.200, 1:10.440, 00.000, 00.000, 1:17.220. Tale of Vienna120674-hd4-hd3-½4-½J. Crawford5.85. Yes Please115556-4½6-35-25-1¼O. Moreno10.20. Badjeros Boy12018887-hd6-4¼M. Pinto16.40. Mia's Extortionist122445-1½5-3½6-17-2¾A. Santos17.15. Thor's Thunder120822-1½3-1½88C. Defreitas29.95. 7 (7)Super Garner3.903.102.50. 3 (3)What's On Tap13.706.00. 2 (2)Groundhog Day2.60. $0.2 Pick 3...
L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-lined out for Vesia in the 6th. b-sacrificed for Mears in the 7th. c-struck out for Treinen in the 8th. d-doubled for Shreve in the 9th. E_Bellinger (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Tsutsugo (1), T.Turner (4). HR_McKinney (1), off Banda; Muncy (26), off Shreve. RBIs_McKinney (5), Muncy (70). S_Brault, Difo.
AP WNBA Power Poll

AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug, 17 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:. WLPtsPvHighLow. 1. Seattle (7)166161112. 2....

