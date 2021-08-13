Saratoga Results Friday August 13th, 2021
5th-$100,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 21.590, 44.550, 55.980, 00.000, 00.000, 1:01.810. Trainer: Joe Sharp. Winner: CH F, 2, by Klimt-Anea. Scratched: Union Dolly, A Mo Reay, The Elle Train, Seduce, Halo of Fire, Celestial. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Lady Danae119896-½6-12-1½1-2L. Saez24.2011.607.4011.10.www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0