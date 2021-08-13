Cancel
Monroe County, MI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR MONROE AND SOUTHEASTERN LENAWEE COUNTIES At 426 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Flat Rock to near Ida to 8 miles east of Morenci, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Ida around 430 PM EDT. Temperance around 435 PM EDT. Monroe around 450 PM EDT. Luna Pier around 455 PM EDT. Ottawa Lake around 515 PM EDT. Lambertville around 530 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Newport, Estral Beach, Ogden Center, Toledo Beach, Erie, Woodland Beach, Stony Point, Bolles Harbor, Samaria and Jasper. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

