The Trussville man shot to death by police in Nashville has been identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as 31-year-old Daniel Turney Crowley. The fatal encounter began around 5 a.m. Wednesday when a K-9 officer approached an SUV parked near a business and saw the man later identified as Crowley inside with a knife, police spokesman Don Aaron told news outlets. The officer backed away and called for backup, he said.