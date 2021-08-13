Cancel
Dickson County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Dickson by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dickson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Dickson County in middle Tennessee Northeastern Hickman County in middle Tennessee Northwestern Williamson County in middle Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 256 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dickson, Centerville, Burns, Fairview, Bon Aqua and Lyles.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
