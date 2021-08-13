Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central New York. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Broome, southeastern Cortland and southwestern Chenango Counties through 445 PM EDT At 401 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Whitney Point, or 9 miles northeast of Greater Binghamton Airport, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greene, Oxford, Willet, Whitney Point, German, Lisle, Mc Donough, South Oxford, Chenango Forks and Brisben. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 near 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH