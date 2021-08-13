Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lincoln; Oklahoma Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lincoln and east central Oklahoma Counties through 415 PM CDT At 325 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Chandler to 8 miles south of Wellston to 5 miles northeast of Harrah. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chandler, Harrah, Jones, Luther, Meeker, Wellston, Sparks and Warwick. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 147 and 158. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH