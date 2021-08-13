Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Saratoga, Southern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 11:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for east central New York. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Southern Saratoga A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Saratoga County through 515 PM EDT At 424 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Galway, or 8 miles northeast of Amsterdam, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Saratoga Springs, Ballston Spa, Galway, North Ballston Spa, Rock City Falls, Country Knolls, Charlton, Parkis Mills, Holsapple Corners, Shaw Corners, Milton Center, Barkersville, West Milton, Wiley Corners, Holbrook Corners, Long Corners, Halls Corner, East Galway, Blue Corners and Whiteside Corners. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH