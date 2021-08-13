Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Cross, Poinsett by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-13 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Poinsett A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Poinsett, northwestern Crittenden and northeastern Cross Counties through 400 PM CDT At 326 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cherry Valley, or 9 miles northwest of Parkin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marked Tree, Earle, Parkin, Tyronza, Cherry Valley, Smithdale, Three Forks, Togo, Birdeye, Colton, Twist, McDonald, Boat Run, Cloar, Galilee, Bay Village, Coldwater, Northern Ohio, Monterey and Princedale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
