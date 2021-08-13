Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crittenden County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Cross, Poinsett by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Poinsett A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Poinsett, northwestern Crittenden and northeastern Cross Counties through 400 PM CDT At 326 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cherry Valley, or 9 miles northwest of Parkin, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Marked Tree, Earle, Parkin, Tyronza, Cherry Valley, Smithdale, Three Forks, Togo, Birdeye, Colton, Twist, McDonald, Boat Run, Cloar, Galilee, Bay Village, Coldwater, Northern Ohio, Monterey and Princedale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Poinsett County, AR
City
Cherry Valley, AR
County
Crittenden County, AR
City
Earle, AR
City
Parkin, AR
County
Cross County, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Togo#Crittenden Cross#Poinsett#Birdeye Colton Twist#Princedale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy