Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broome County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broome, Tioga by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broome; Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Broome County in central New York East central Tioga County in central New York * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 427 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Candor, or 7 miles northwest of Owego, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Maine, Owego, Nanticoke, Port Dickinson, Newark Valley and Whitney Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tioga, NY
City
Maine, NY
City
Owego, NY
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
City
Newark Valley, NY
State
Maine State
County
Tioga County, NY
City
Whitney Point, NY
City
Endicott, NY
City
Vestal, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy