Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broome, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Broome; Tioga The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Broome County in central New York East central Tioga County in central New York * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 427 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Candor, or 7 miles northwest of Owego, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Maine, Owego, Nanticoke, Port Dickinson, Newark Valley and Whitney Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH