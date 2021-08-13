Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Loudoun The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Montgomery County in central Maryland East central Loudoun County in northern Virginia North central Fairfax County in northern Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 405 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Poolesville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Germantown, Reston, Herndon, Broadlands, Lansdowne, Lowes Island, Poolesville, Potomac, Ashburn, Sterling, Wolf Trap, Great Falls, Countryside, Clarksburg, Darnestown, Belmont, Barnesville, Beallsville and Sterling Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH