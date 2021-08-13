Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Brown, Highland, Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Highland; Pike The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Brown County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Adams County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Pike County in southwestern Ohio Southern Highland County in southwestern Ohio * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 418 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belfast, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Peebles, Marshall, Sardinia, Kincaid Springs, Belfast, Rocky Fork Point, Cynthiana, Highland Holiday, New Market, Emerald, Mowrystown, Sinking Spring, Rocky Fork Lake, Poplar Grove, May Hill, Serpent Mound, Locust Grove, Fincastle and Berrysville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Highland, OH
City
Sardinia, OH
City
Wilmington, OH
County
Brown County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Peebles, OH
County
Pike County, OH
County
Adams County, OH
City
Mowrystown, OH
County
Highland County, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Wind#Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Adams Brown#Rocky Fork Point#Emerald Mowrystown#Sinking Spring#Locust Grove
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy