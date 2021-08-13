Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Brown, Highland, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams; Brown; Highland; Pike The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Brown County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Adams County in southwestern Ohio Northwestern Pike County in southwestern Ohio Southern Highland County in southwestern Ohio * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 418 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belfast, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hillsboro, Peebles, Marshall, Sardinia, Kincaid Springs, Belfast, Rocky Fork Point, Cynthiana, Highland Holiday, New Market, Emerald, Mowrystown, Sinking Spring, Rocky Fork Lake, Poplar Grove, May Hill, Serpent Mound, Locust Grove, Fincastle and Berrysville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH