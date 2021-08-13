Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Fall Convocation Will Feature Both Live and Remote Viewing Opportunities

sfcollege.edu
 4 days ago

August 13, 2021 – Santa Fe College will open the 2021-2022 academic year with fall convocation to be held in the Jackson N. Sasser Fine Arts Hall on Friday, Aug. 20, beginning at 9 a.m. Because of the evolving situation presented by the Delta variant of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in consultation with local health officials, President Paul Broadie II and the SF Executive Leadership team have made the decision to limit seating within the hall to 20% of its capacity. The college will also provide a live stream of the event in the newly remodeled Lyceum, which will also be limited to 20% of its capacity. Employees can also choose to watch the live stream from their home or work computer. The college recently announced that in light of the new pandemic numbers, everyone is requested to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.

news.sfcollege.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Santa Fe, FL
Education
Gainesville, FL
Education
City
Santa Fe, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convocation#Santa Fe College#Remote Viewing#Sf Executive Leadership#Subway#Fine Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Reuters

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown, Delta cases edge up

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. New Zealand had been virus-free and living without restrictions until Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered a snap 3-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a single case, suspected to be Delta, was found in the largest city Auckland. read more.
Posted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy