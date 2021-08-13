Fall Convocation Will Feature Both Live and Remote Viewing Opportunities

August 13, 2021 – Santa Fe College will open the 2021-2022 academic year with fall convocation to be held in the Jackson N. Sasser Fine Arts Hall on Friday, Aug. 20, beginning at 9 a.m. Because of the evolving situation presented by the Delta variant of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in consultation with local health officials, President Paul Broadie II and the SF Executive Leadership team have made the decision to limit seating within the hall to 20% of its capacity. The college will also provide a live stream of the event in the newly remodeled Lyceum, which will also be limited to 20% of its capacity. Employees can also choose to watch the live stream from their home or work computer. The college recently announced that in light of the new pandemic numbers, everyone is requested to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.