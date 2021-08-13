A Marin City Native Gives Back With STOP, a Music Therapy Program That Supports At-Risk Youth

As an adolescent growing up in Marin City, John Wallace felt alienated and alone, leading him down a path of substance abuse, gang life and eventually, jail. While incarcerated, Wallace decided it was time to turn his life around. Now as the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Surviving the Odds Project (STOP), he gives back to the community he was once part of — Marin County’s under-served, at-risk youth — teaching them to turn angst into art by writing and recording songs that reflect their experiences. Here, Wallace shares his journey.