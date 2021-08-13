Cancel
Marin County, CA

A Marin City Native Gives Back With STOP, a Music Therapy Program That Supports At-Risk Youth

By Lotus Abrams
marinmagazine.com
 4 days ago

As an adolescent growing up in Marin City, John Wallace felt alienated and alone, leading him down a path of substance abuse, gang life and eventually, jail. While incarcerated, Wallace decided it was time to turn his life around. Now as the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Surviving the Odds Project (STOP), he gives back to the community he was once part of — Marin County's under-served, at-risk youth — teaching them to turn angst into art by writing and recording songs that reflect their experiences. Here, Wallace shares his journey.

marinmagazine.com

#Music Business#Music Therapy#Health Human Services#Transitional Age Youth#Tamalpais High School#Redwood High School#Community School#African American#Ged
