Tropical Depression Fred Expected to Become Tropical Storm Over the Weekend
August 13, 2021 – Tropical Depression Fred continues to move along the northern coast of Cuba toward the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is reporting that although Santa Fe College’s service district of Alachua and Bradford counties is not currently in the cone of the storm, the region can expect 2-4 inches of rain from the system over the weekend and into early Monday morning.news.sfcollege.edu
