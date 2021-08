The glitz, glamour and the eye-catching hairstyles of the annual Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show will have to wait until a later date. The Atlanta-based company planned to hold its 75th anniversary show at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Aug. 28 through Aug. 30. Instead, director James Bronner said the show, which brings in stylists and exhibitors from around the world, will be postponed because of concerns over the rise of the highly-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.