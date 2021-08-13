Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Opera To Host Annual Piano Sale Later This Month

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HbNig_0bR5AxpG00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Opera is hosting its annual piano sale later this month.

The sale is Aug. 26-29 at the Pittsburgh Opera’s headquarters on Liberty Avenue. More than 100 pianos will be on sale, though the event is by appointment only due to COVID-19

If you want to attend, call 412-454-5555 or register online here

Everyone will also be required to complete an online health screening before entering the building.

Comments / 0

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pianos#On Liberty#Kdka Tv News Staff#The Pittsburgh Opera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Pittsburgh, PAbutlerradio.com

Pittsburgh Zoo to Host Lantern Festival

The public is invited to see the Pittsburgh Zoo through the light of a new event going on now through the end of October. The Zoo’s Asian Lantern Festival is taking place on select nights from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. to shine a light on conservation, community, and diversity. Towering...
Winter Park, FLbungalower

Crealde to host 37th Annual Cup-A-Thon sale

Crealde School of Art (Facebook | Website) will be hosting its 37th Annual Cup-A-Thon event this weekend at its Winter Park campus. The two-day event will take place 7-10 p.m. on Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7, in its Showalter Hughes Community Gallery, where shoppers can browse through hundreds of unique, hand-crafted ceramic cups, bowls, and other vessels created by Crealde instructors, artists, students, and friends.
Charleston, SCholycitysinner.com

Charleston Opera Theater to Host A Gala Celebration of Italian Opera on September 18th

Charleston Opera Theater announced that they will host “Serenata Italiana: A Gala Celebration of Italian Opera” at 7:30 pm on Saturday, September 18th at the Sottile Theatre in downtown Charleston. This performance will be a celebration of the Italian opera tradition and will feature some of the most well-known excerpts from masters such as Puccini, Verdi, Rossini, Mascagni and Leoncavallo. Headlining this event will be international artists Keri Alkeme, soprano; Jasmine Habersham, soprano Dominick Chenes, tenor; Michael Chioldi, baritone. Wojciech Milewski conducts the Charleston Opera Theater Orchestra and The College of Charleston Opera collaborates to contribute an opera chorus.
De Leon, TXyourstephenvilletx.com

DeLeon hosting annual Peach and Melon Festival

The 106th annual De Leon Peach and Melon Festival is scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday featuring everything from amusement rides to tractor pulls. This year's event, with a theme of "Alice in Wonderland," kicks off Wednesday with the judging of 4-H cake entries, peach desserts and melons and fruits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the festival stage.
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

Herrick Library to host annual book sale Monday

From noon to 7 p.m., patrons can peruse the offerings in the lower level auditorium of the library at 300 S. River Ave. in Holland. Shoppers can pay $5 and bring a bag to fill, although bags larger than 11 inches by 17 inches will not be allowed.
New Ulm, MNKEYC

Brown County Historical Society hosts annual book sale

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Dozens of bookworms stocked up on new reads Friday-- all for a good cause. Each year, the Brown County Historical Society hosts a book sale to raise money in support of its programming. The society works to collect and preserve the history of the county....
Athens, TXPosted by
Athens Daily Review

Inspirational Choir to host annual Rummage Sale & Food Festival

The Church of the Living God, P.G.T. Inspirational Choir will be hosting their annual Rummage Sale and Food Festival from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturday, Aug. 14. This event will consist of several vendors selling items such as clothing, home furnishings, school uniforms, home décor, Scentsy products, gift baskets and specialty items. This event will be held at the Church Family Life Center at 2743 US 175, in Athens.
Knoxville, TNknoxfocus.com

Lonsdale Hosts Annual Homecoming Celebration

~ from the City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhood Empowerment. A local community is coming together to celebrate an annual tradition. The 36th annual Lonsdale Homecoming Celebration will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex, 1740 Texas Ave. to celebrate friends, family and community. Events begin at 10 a.m. with a parade, followed by the opening ceremony and memorial balloon release at 11 a.m., food trucks and kids’ activities from noon to 6, then live music by Brian Clay at 6 p.m.
CharitiesArgus Press

Grange to host fundraiser sale

BURNS TWP. — The Burns Grange is hosting an indoor rummage sale fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 5 and 6 at 6630 Cole Road. Patrons should use the back door. Lunch will be available.
Orlando, FLoperawire.com

Opera Orlando Postpones Annual Gala Due to COVID-19

We are not out of the COVID woods yet. Opera Orlando has announced that it has been forced to postpone its annual gala “Viva l’Opera” due to the recent resurgence of the virus. The gala was set to take place on Sept. 11, 2021 at The Alfond Inn at Rollins....
Greenville, ALGreenville Advocate

Greenville Band hosts annual preview show

The Greenville High school Band held its annual preview show and picnic on Wednesday, August 3. The event featured the first performance of the Greenville High School Bands 2021 halftime show. The performance, entitled “The Evolution of Hip Hop,” featured selections by Aretha Franklin, MC Hammer, Bruno Mars, and Rihanna...
Clarion, PAClarion News

TCAR hosts annual homeless animal day

PAINT TWP. - Tri-County Animal Rescue Center in Shippenville is hosting the eighth annual International Homeless Animal Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Memorial Park in Clarion. The family- and pet-friendly event is free and open to the public. The event will kick off with...
Visual Artbungalower

McRae hosting annual 8×10 Art Sale online

McRae Art Studios (Website) will be hosting their annual 8×10 Inches of Art sale on the weekend of August 21-22 but this year the event will be online. The event will feature over 100 original pieces of art that measure 8-inches by ten inches all starting at $100 apiece. Funds from the sale will go towards supporting the 22-member art studio in Parramore – McRae is one of the longest-running artist collectives in the state.
Broken Arrow, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken Arrow hosts annual Pooch Plunge event

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Pre-registration has opened for Broken Arrow’s annual Pooch Plunge. The event will take place August 14 at the Broken Arrow Family Aquatic Center. Dogs must be registered to attend. You can get registration forms at the Central Park Community Center on Main Street. It will be $5 per dog with two people attending.
Clarksburg, WVmountainstatesman.com

Bikers For A Cure to host 20th Annual Ride For Life

TAYLOR COUNTY—For two decades now, a team of folks from Pratt and Whitney have been coming together to help raise money that will be used to assist and support those who hear three devastating words: “You have cancer.”. Celebrating their 20th Anniversary, Bikers For A Cure will be hosting their...
Forest, VALynchburg News and Advance

Annual book sale to be held at Forest Library this month

The Friends of the Forest Library will hold their Annual Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 to Aug. 27 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28 for a $5 bag day sale. The sale will begin a day early — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 — for Friends of the Forest Library Members but prospective members may sign up at that time and participate.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Club Cafe On Pittsburgh’s South Side To Require Proof Of Vaccination Against COVID-19 For Entry

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When Club Cafe on Pittsburgh’s South side reopens its doors on September 7, you’ll need a ticket to get in — but you’ll also need to show that you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19. The South Side venue says that everyone will be asked to either provide proof of vaccination, with the last dose administered 14 days prior to arrival at the venue. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) A negative COVID-19 test result that was administered within the last 72 hours will also be accepted. The venue says that a copy or a photo of a vaccination card will be accepted. Club Cafe says it is a fully vaccinated workplace and encourages all Pittsburgh business to adopt similar policies.
Pittsburgh, PAnextpittsburgh.com

Your move: 5 cool homes for sale in Pittsburgh, from a Downtown penthouse to a converted grocery store in Lawrenceville

You can’t beat Pittsburgh for its variety in architectural styles and truly cool homes of all sizes and designs. Check out these five homes, three in repurposed buildings with unique architectural details and stunning views. Two others stand out for their design, one a periwinkle blue mid-century modern home, and the other a three-story condo with windows of many shapes.
Topeka, KSKSNT

Tickets for annual showhouse now on sale

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Tickets are now on sale for this year’s annual showhouse, located at 1501 SW Westover Road in Topeka’s Westboro neighborhood. The funds raised go to Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas. Money raised will benefit young children by improving access to high-quality child care options and educational resources for families.

Comments / 0

Community Policy