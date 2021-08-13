Cancel
Who are they? NE children reported missing as of August 13

Cover picture for the articleThese are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

Lee County, MSwtva.com

Teen reported missing in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed in locating a missing teenager in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff’s Department shared information Tuesday morning about the disappearance of Haley Patterson, 16. Someone last saw her on July 10 near 229 County Road 1595 in Mooreville. She may be with Joshua...
Anthony, TXEl Paso News

Authorities searching for inmate who went missing Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An inmate at the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) La Tuna in Anthony, Texas, is missing. Jorge Rodriguez was discovered missing from the facility at about 9:50 p.m. on Friday. The U.S. Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation was initiated.
Woodmere, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Woodmere teen reported missing was found

Makaylah Adams, 14, who was last seen at her residence in Woodmere at 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 1 was found,, according to police. If anyone that yu know goes missing police ask that you call the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or 911. All calls are confidential.
Wallace, NCwcti12.com

Wallace woman reported missing

WALLACE, Duplin County — An eastern North Carolina police department is looking for a missing person. The Wallace Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding Teresa Delois Farrior. She is described as:. Black female. 54 years of age. 5’02’ in height. 180 pounds. Brown eyes. Short...
Pāhoa, HIWest Hawaii Today

Pahoa man, 53, reported missing

Big Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 53-year-old Eric Carl-Smith, of Pahoa. Carl-Smith was last seen on Sunday walking in the area of Apa‘a and Pahoa Village roads in Pahoa, according to the Hawaii Police Department. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and slippers. He is known to frequent the Puna and Honokaa areas.
Shreveport, LAKSLA

Shreveport woman reported missing by family

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently searching for a woman reported missing by her family. Police say Monica Morin was reported missing the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 4. She was last seen in front of a home in the 1600 block of Cascade Avenue in Shreveport. Morin is described as an Hispanic female who is 4′ 9″ tall and weighs about 220 lbs. She has brown eyes and long, black hair.
Franklin, PADerrick

Police investigate report of missing teen

Franklin police said they received a report on Monday about a teenage girl who is missing from her home. Her name is Zoe Kaster, 15, of 216 Eighth St. Her mother describes her as 15 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.
news4sanantonio.com

Entire family reported missing in Mariposa

MARIPOSA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says a family has been reported missing since Saturday. A family friend says Ellen Chung and Jonathan Gerrish went missing with their child and family dog. The last contact was a photo they uploaded Sunday at 6:45 a.m. of the baby...
Cocke County, TNNewport Plain Talk

Police Reports - August 11

Stolen Vehicle/Possession of Schedule II: On August 6, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call regarding an ongoing theft from a residence on Ruble Avenue. Shelton made contact with four individuals, including Travis Wilkins, age 38, and Isaac Finchum, age 25. Shelton noticed Wilkins digging in his pocket and dropping a baggie containing a white powdery substance. Wilkins was placed under arrest for possession of suspected heroin. Finchum was found to have two active warrants out of Cocke County, and several more out of Knoxville. On the property, police found two stolen vehicles: A 2005 GMC Sierra stolen out of Knoxville and a 2006 Honda Accord stolen out of Cocke County. Police found a stolen 12-gauge shotgun and .29 grams of suspected heroin in the GMC.
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: Missing Cheyenne Teen Found Safe After 7-Week Search

A 13-year-old Cheyenne girl who went missing seven weeks ago has been found safe, police said Wednesday. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says officers located Regina Knipper yesterday evening, however, she could not share the specific location. Knipper was reported as a runaway on June 23 after failing to return...
Manatee County, FLMysuncoast.com

Missing juvenile reported in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. Laura Albritton, 16, was last seen leaving Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton Wednesday and was reported missing to the Bradenton Police Department. She is from Lee County and had recently been reported missing there.
Michigan Statewhmi.com

Inmate Sentenced For Local Crime Found Dead In Prison

Michigan State Police are investigating after officials say a prisoner, who was serving time for a Livingston County crime, died after reportedly hanging herself Wednesday at the state's only prison for women. Chris Gautz, a spokesman for the Michigan Department of Corrections, said that 39-year-old Natasha Marie Roark was discovered...
Homewood, ALCBS42.com

Woman who had been reported missing found safe in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who had been missing for almost a day was found in Homewood Monday. Allison Spain, 51, had a scheduled doctor’s appointment in Homewood Monday morning but never arrived. She was last seen getting off a bus in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Drive at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning, and according to the alert, Spain was wearing a camouflage dress.

