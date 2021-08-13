Who are they? NE children reported missing as of August 13

Stolen Vehicle/Possession of Schedule II: On August 6, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call regarding an ongoing theft from a residence on Ruble Avenue. Shelton made contact with four individuals, including Travis Wilkins, age 38, and Isaac Finchum, age 25. Shelton noticed Wilkins digging in his pocket and dropping a baggie containing a white powdery substance. Wilkins was placed under arrest for possession of suspected heroin. Finchum was found to have two active warrants out of Cocke County, and several more out of Knoxville. On the property, police found two stolen vehicles: A 2005 GMC Sierra stolen out of Knoxville and a 2006 Honda Accord stolen out of Cocke County. Police found a stolen 12-gauge shotgun and .29 grams of suspected heroin in the GMC.