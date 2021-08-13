Qantas Reveals Virtual Travel Experience From The Ground
The airline industry experienced a significant influx of passengers this summer, as many passengers were eager to travel, which was a stark contrast to last year since many were forced to quarantine due to strict Covid-19 requirements, mask mandates and lengthy border closures. However, this summer saw numerous countries that are usual hotspots for tourists and leisure travel reopen their borders, after a robust push for vaccinations that lead to loosened restrictions. Even so, there are still those who are unable to travel due to complications with the Covid-19, and Qantas’ response and solution include a virtual and sensory experience.airlinegeeks.com
