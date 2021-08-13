An Emerging Clue to Cancer Therapy: Radiotherapy-Induced Autophagy May Enhance Modulation of Cell Cycle
Newswise — Building on prior success combining Cyclin-Dependent Kinase (CDK) inhibitors with hormone therapy to treat breast cancer, researchers are now exploring the potential integration of CDK inhibitors with radiotherapy in a paper issued in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. The paper was authored by an international team at the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), Temple University, and the University of Siena, Italy, lead by Prof. Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., and Prof. Luigi Pirtoli, M.D.www.newswise.com
