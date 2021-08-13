Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington County, NJ

Authorities: Pemberton Man, 18, Charged With Attempted Murder For Stabbing Ex-GF's New BF

By Nicole Acosta
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBzut_0bR5ATXa00
Michael Warder Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

An 18-year-old Pemberton Township man was charged with attempted murder for stabbing a man who he believed was his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, authorities said.

An investigation began on Aug. 7 when Westampton Township police officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 2000 block of Burlington-Mount Holly Road for a report of a stabbing, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Westampton Township Police Chief Stephen Ent said in a release.

Officers discovered a man who was bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds to his abdomen and arms, authorities said. He was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital and underwent emergency surgery.

He remains hospitalized but is expected to survive.

Investigators discovered Michael Warder got upset when he learned his ex-girlfriend might be in a new relationship. So, he rode his bicycle to the hotel and confronted her and the victim outside of the building, authorities said.

When the ex-girlfriend saw Warder, she ran inside the hotel and was not injured.

After the stabbing, Warder fled on his bicycle. He was arrested on Aug. 10 at his current girlfriend's Marlton home by the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Unit, officials said.

Warder, of the 400 block of Salvia Street, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was housed in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing next week.

The case will be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The investigation was conducted by the Westampton Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators were WTPD Detective Sgt. Linda Chieffalo and BCPO Detective Kevin Sobotka.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
123K+
Followers
24K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marlton, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Mount Holly, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Fugitive#Police#Department Fugitive Unit#The Prosecutor S Office#Wtpd#Sgt#Bcpo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Morristown, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Police Nab NJ Man, 27, Accused Of Beating GF’s 3-Year-Old Son To Death At Hotel

Police have apprehended a 27-year-old man they say fatally beat his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son at a New Jersey hotel. Edwin A. Urbina, whose last known address was on Clyde Potts Drive in Morristown, was taken into custody Tuesday outside the Morris County Records and Administration Building and will be held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance, Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a joint release.
Chester, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Boy Shot Dead, 2 Adults Injured In Chester

A boy was killed and two adults injured in a Monday night shooting in Chester City, authorities said. Officers were near 10th & Upland Streets when they heard multiple gun shots coming from the area of 10th & Madison Streets around 10:30 p.m., Capt. James P. Chubb said. The boy...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

CT Man Found Stabbed, Dies Hours Later, Police Say

A 30-year-old Connecticut man has died after being stabbed multiple times. Jeremiah Fitzgerald, age 30, address unknown, was found by officers around 4:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16 in Hartford in the area of 580 Albany Ave., Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. Hartford Police officers were dispatched to the area of 580...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Voice

NJSP: Suspect Stabs Police K9, Hits Trooper With Flashlight During South Jersey Pursuit

A New Jersey State Trooper was struck with a flashlight and a State Police K-9 stabbed by a man leading a police pursuit in South Jersey Monday, authorities said. Troopers from the Bellmawr Station responded to the report of a shirtless, knife-wielding man standing outside of his vehicle on Interstate 295 in the area of exit 28 in Bellmawr Borough around 2:15 p.m., NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan said.
Newark, NJDaily Voice

Deadly Shooting Of Newark Man, 27, Under Investigation

Authorities in Essex County are investigating a shooting that left a 27-year-old Newark man dead on Monday. Officers responding to Central Avenue and South 9th Street around 7:55 p.m. on a report of shots fired, found Antonio McCrimmon in the street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.
Danbury, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

14-Year-Old Turns Himself In After Shooting At Danbury Mall

A 14-year-old Fairfield County boy has turned himself in to police as being the shooter at an area mall that left a teenage girl shot in the chest. The shooting took place around 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, near the entrance to Macy's at Danbury Fair Mall during a confrontation between two groups of teens, authorities said.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania Man Charged With Attempted Murder At Jersey Shore Motel, Prosecutor Says

A 43-year-old man from Pennsylvania has been arrested in connection with a shooting on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. Jose Serrano-Robles, 43, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses following gunfire in incident that occurred in the early morning hours of August in Seaside Heights, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stealing Tools Worth $400 From Suffolk County Store

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying and locating a man accused of stealing merchandise worth nearly $400 from a Suffolk County store. The Suffolk County Police Department said a man entered the Lowe's located at 100 Express Drive North in Commack shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3. SCPD said he stole a Dewalt biscuit joiner and Bosch hammer drill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy