The recall of Recreation Centers of Sun City West Governing Board member Lou Mancuso is unfair, misleading and doesn’t pass the “smell test.”. All evidence points to this recall being engineered by the management of RCSCW staff as evidenced by the “Special Edition of the Rec Center News” insert into the weekly Sun City West Independent. This insert parroted the reasons that were listed on the recall petition that an employee of the rec centers circulated (even though they are a resident, it still has the appearance of being a conflict of interest). This insert was printed on both sides (an added expense) with the same propaganda as the recall petition.