Sean O’Malley Reveals Fighter Who Warned Him In The DMs

By Kenny Lee
mmanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean O’Malley may have made an enemy in fellow UFC fighter Bobby Green despite being two weight classes apart. On a recent episode of The TimboSugarShow podcast, surging bantamweight O’Malley and his coach Tim Welch reviewed the recent UFC 265 card this past weekend. Whilst reviewing the fight of the night between Rafael Fiziev and Green, O’Malley revealed that the latter had messaged him in the past suggesting that Green may not like him all that much.

