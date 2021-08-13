Cancel
Beverly Hills, MI

Neighbors/Businesses In Metro Detroit Still Without Power, DTE Hoping To Restore By Late Sunday

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago
(CBS DETROIT)– The sound of generators resonates in a Beverly Hills subdivision near 13 mile and Southfield, including the houses of neighbors Mark and Rick.

“It been kind of brutal especially yesterday with the way the weather was were hopeful it comes back on” said Mark Best who’s been without power since Wednesday’s storm.

Best says his neighborhood has been without power since Wednesday afternoon and although it’s been a headache, he says a neighbor that’s away up North was kind enough to lend him a generator, and he’s sharing the juice!

“It’s up cranking we’ve got a couple houses across the street I hooked up mine and the others with a line for our fridge and maybe a tv so we can watch your news,” Best said.

TIPS On keeping food safe…

Generators are hard to come about these days so if you find yourself without one and in an outage and you want to keep your food safe, experts say take that food out of the refrigerator and put into the freezer where it’ll last for 48 hours.

However; food in a refrigerator only lasts for 4 hours so in order to get longer freshness be sure to keep that refrigerator door closed.

However during this outage food isn’t the only thing on people minds.

Many businesses along North Main street in Royal Oak are without power. Hassan Bazzi didn’t want to interview on camera, but tells me, he’s been camped out in the parking lot of his tailor business everyday since Wednesday, in order to greet customers that can’t reach him by phone.

“Its wonderful that he actually hangs out and cares enough to do that because he has no other way of reaching his customers,” said Denise McDonald of Beverly Hills.

McDonald says she grateful she was able to pick up her clothing she needs for this weekend

As of Friday afternoon, DTE Energy reported just over 220 thousand customers without power and 26 hundred crews in the field. The utility company says they hope to have 80% customers back up by Saturday night and 90% back Sunday.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

