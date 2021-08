Celtic have made several signings recently but they are yet to bring a right-back to Parkhead this summer. And that is a position that they need to strengthen in. Anthony Ralston has been very impressive in recent weeks and has looked like a player transformed. The 22-year-old has even scored a couple of wonderful goals this season. But at the end of the day, he is the only recognised right-back in the squad at the moment and the Hoops need to make additions there.