Pa. Game Commission lifts recommendation of not feeding birds, new guidelines for birdfeeders and baths
(WTAJ)– With the number of sick and dead birds reducing, the Pennsylvania Game Commission lifts the recommendation of not feeding birds. Officials still do not have much information on what was killing the birds or making them sick since late May. Pennsylvania was one of at least 10 states that was affected by the mysterious rise of sick and dead birds according to a release.www.wearecentralpa.com
