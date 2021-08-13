Ohio State football: True freshman pushes for playing time
The Ohio State football team has some freshmen who could really fight for playing time this season. When you look at the list of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class, there is a name you probably should not be hearing just yet. Guys rated this low are usually redshirt candidates. From everything I’ve heard and seen so far, cornerback Denzel Burke is not a redshirt candidate. He’s making a real push for a significant role in the Buckeyes’ secondary.scarletandgame.com
