US stocks eke out gains, leaving S&P 500 higher for the week

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) gives investors a measure of how much the stock market is expected to fluctuate over the next 30 days. VIX is often called the “fear index,” because it can indicate the level of investor concern. A higher VIX indicates an expectation of larger price moves up or down. A lower VIX suggests less price volatility in the near future. Investors can use this forecast of expected market volatility to guide investment decisions. They can also invest in VIX-connected securities as a hedging strategy.