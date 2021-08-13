Save on bedding, dorm hacks, tech, & more with Amazon Prime Student

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I love chip clips for what they do, but not how they clutter my kitchen drawers. And still, they’re ridiculously easy to lose, and I can never manage to find one when I need it. Plenty of tutorials exist on how to fold bags without extra accessories, but even then, how often are we willing to take those extra steps rather than roll up the open bag and hope for the best? It’s fine if a little air gets in — the chips will be gone before they go stale… right? There’s got to be a better way!