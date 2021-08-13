Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Save on bedding, dorm hacks, tech, & more with Amazon Prime Student

By Mallory Dwortz
MLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo off to college this fall armed with an Amazon Prime Student subscription. With access to fast, free shipping and a vast selection of premium products to choose from, you’ll be ready to tackle anything a professor (or roommate) may throw at you. Start with a 6-month trial (for new...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Bedding#Amazon Prime Day#Dorm#Office Use Lrb#Bluetooth Earbuds#True Wireless#Roku Smart Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This $80 Tower Fan 'Blew So Cold' They Actually Had to Turn It Off

Hot, summery days are in full swing, and temperatures aren't expected to let up anytime soon. Instead of sweating non-stop, you'll likely opt for a cooling fan or portable air conditioner that'll solve most of your heat-inducing worries. However, if you're on a budget and want something that'll cool the entire space in minutes, go with the Dreo 90°Oscillating Tower Fan, which is just $80 on Amazon.
TV ShowsDigital Trends

This MASSIVE 4K TV just got an insane discount at Walmart

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup’s TV, especially when you see 4K TV deals that fit your budget. While a 4K TV may be expensive, you’ll be able to buy bigger screens if you take advantage of offers from online retailers. For example, Walmart is currently selling this 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $598, after a $102 discount off its original price of $700, in a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

You don't have to leave your home to score big outlet deals these days. Amazon's huge outlet store is packed with sales that you can shop anytime from your couch. The savings hub features competitive prices on electronics, tech, furniture, fashion, and beyond, but it's most impressive section has to be its ″Super Discounts,″ which are all priced at $10 and under. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 72 percent off popular kitchen tools, workout clothes, stylish accessories, and more.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ShoppingReal Simple

Amazon Shoppers Say These Storage Cubes Are a 'Decluttering Essential'—and They're Less Than $3 Each

These days, there are a wealth of different organizers—whether you're searching for kitchen storage or merely looking for a few boxes to declutter the home office. And while you could certainly spend hours picking out all different kinds of organizers, there's one set that thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by: the Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes Organizer.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

5 Common Bathroom Items That Are Probably Taking Up Precious Counter Space (Including Your Toothbrush!)

Your bathroom is a sanctuary. It’s where you get ready for the day, unwind from stressful moments, and answer the call of nature. It’s also where you store so many essentials, from toothbrushes to serums to hair tools and accessories. However, these essentials can start to take over precious bathroom counter space if you’re not careful, and if you live in a smaller space, you’ll know that every inch counts.
ShoppingPosted by
Food & Wine

These Money-Saving Swedish Dishcloths Are Converting Paper Towel Lovers—and They're 64% Off Now

If, for some reason, you were imagining a commercial for paper towels, we'd bet that you'd see a frazzled person knocking over a glass and trying, foolishly, to sop up the spill with cheap napkins that keep tearing. Then the name-brand (probably quilted) paper towel blows away the competition in a side-by-side cleanup comparison. What these commercials don't acknowledge, however, is all of the money we practically literally throw away by buying single-use towels that go immediately in the trash after the cleaning is done—and the fact that this isn't the most eco-friendly way of maintaining your home.
TV & VideosApartment Therapy

This TikTok-Famous $17 Gadget Keeps Snacks Fresh and Saves so Much Money in the Long Run

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I love chip clips for what they do, but not how they clutter my kitchen drawers. And still, they’re ridiculously easy to lose, and I can never manage to find one when I need it. Plenty of tutorials exist on how to fold bags without extra accessories, but even then, how often are we willing to take those extra steps rather than roll up the open bag and hope for the best? It’s fine if a little air gets in — the chips will be gone before they go stale… right? There’s got to be a better way!
ElectronicsApartment Therapy

This Super-Powerful Vacuum Has Amazon Shoppers Realizing Their Homes Are Much Dirtier Than They Thought

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As the old adage goes: In this world nothing is certain, except for death, taxes, and household dust. Okay, so Benjamin Franklin didn’t *actually* mention the dust. But that’s probably just because he didn’t have a quality vacuum cleaner to deal with it! Jokes aside, finding a good, powerful vacuum can be tricky — but we think the Bissell Cleanview Bagless Vacuum Cleaner might just live up to the hype. It’s an Amazon customer favorite with over 16,000 5-star ratings, and it performs like a high-end, ultra-expensive vacuum (more on that in a minute). Even better? You can snag it for just $89.99 — and a Prime membership gets you free shipping, too!
LifestyleInverse

44 clever products that instantly make things a hell of a lot less gross

Is there a gross spot somewhere in the house that you’ve been trying to ignore? Maybe the cat did it. Or perhaps it happened before you moved in. I have one or two of those places, too. There is a spot of black mold under a window, dirty grout in the downstairs bathroom, and a smell I don’t want to discuss that’s coming from a place I’m afraid to look. I’m done pretending these things aren’t happening, though. They all have easy fixes. (Right?) And you know who has already tried all the fixes and knows which ones work? Amazon reviewers. And they pointed me toward 44 clever products that instantly make things a hell of a lot less gross.
Electronicsshortlist.com

The best desk accessories In 2021

Side gigs, increased working from home and remote working will continue even when the pandemic goes away, so why not make the thing you sit at for eight hours a day work a little better for you now?. That's where our best desk accessories guide come in. Whether it is...
Shoppingthedoctorstv.com

Save on Back to School Supplies, Dorm Essentials & Clothes!

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Back-to-school is hopefully living up to its name in 2021 after Zoom dominated our pandemic lives last year - and...
EducationNeowin

Amazon announces exclusive offers for Prime Student members

Amazon has announced that beginning this fall, Prime Student members will be eligible for exclusive savings on several services including Grubhub+ Student, Calm, StudentUniverse, and Course Hero. For those not subscribed to Prime Student, Amazon is offering a six-month trial of the service at amazon.com/joinstudent. Commenting on the new deals...

Comments / 0

Community Policy