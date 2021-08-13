Cancel
This Is Best Place to Enjoy the Water in Each State

By 24/7 Wall St. Staff
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iwWHo_0bR58xmn00 Going out to a lake or ocean is such a popular pastime because it offers enough options for anyone to enjoy. People who love swimming can jump right in for a dip, while those who would rather relax can sunbathe on the shore. Adrenaline junkies can zip around the water on a jet ski, and those who would prefer to take it slow can grab a rod and go fishing.

There are thousands of lakes and rivers all across America, and two oceans, that people can visit. Of course, not all Americans live near large bodies of water, while others are fortunate to live close to such natural wonders and indulge in their favorite aquatic activities whenever the weather is right.

To determine the best place to enjoy water sports in each state, 24/7 Tempo tallied various water-related features in U.S. counties, such as marinas, designated fishing areas, port and harbor operations, and other water transportation infrastructure.

Various water sporting options in all of the places on this list are enjoyed by local residents and high numbers of tourists alike every year. To verify this and the popularity of recreational water activities in these areas, we reviewed various internet sources and local reports including tourism boards, vacation review websites, and local water sport businesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DKYWW_0bR58xmn00
1. Alabama: Baldwin County
> Total population: 199,510
> Local body of water: Gulf of Mexico
> Popular recreational water activity: Trout fishing
> Number of marinas: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmIGW_0bR58xmn00
2. Alaska: Ketchikan Gateway Borough
> Total population: 13,715
> Local body of water: Pacific Ocean
> Popular recreational water activity: Salmon fishing
> Number of marinas: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ISLbH_0bR58xmn00
3. Arizona: Maricopa County
> Total population: 4,088,549
> Local body of water: Lake Pleasant
> Popular recreational water activity: Paddleboarding
> Number of marinas: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09TFbE_0bR58xmn00
4. Arkansas: Baxter County
> Total population: 40,992
> Local body of water: Norfolk Lake
> Popular recreational water activity: Canoeing
> Number of marinas: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eKbh4_0bR58xmn00
5. California: Los Angeles County
> Total population: 10,057,155
> Local body of water: Pacific Ocean
> Popular recreational water activity: Surfing
> Number of marinas: 35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmnOc_0bR58xmn00
6. Colorado: Grand County
> Total population: 14,490
> Local body of water: Lake Granby
> Popular recreational water activity: Pontoon boating
> Number of marinas: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDz5O_0bR58xmn00
7. Connecticut: Fairfield County
> Total population: 941,618
> Local body of water: Long Island Sound
> Popular recreational water activity: Kayaking
> Number of marinas: 48

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xaiTj_0bR58xmn00
8. Delaware: Sussex County
> Total population: 211,224
> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean
> Popular recreational water activity: Bass fishing
> Number of marinas: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Cco9_0bR58xmn00
9. Florida: Broward County
> Total population: 1,863,780
> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean
> Popular recreational water activity: Canoeing
> Number of marinas: 74

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6bHS_0bR58xmn00
10. Georgia: Chatham County
> Total population: 282,613
> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean
> Popular recreational water activity: Kayaking
> Number of marinas: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOqwF_0bR58xmn00
11. Hawaii: Honolulu County
> Total population: 986,999
> Local body of water: Pacific Ocean
> Popular recreational water activity: Whale watching
> Number of marinas: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q31Nk_0bR58xmn00
12. Idaho: Kootenai County
> Total population: 147,716
> Local body of water: Lake Coeur d'Alene
> Popular recreational water activity: Parasailing
> Number of marinas: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Yauw_0bR58xmn00
13. Illinois: Cook County
> Total population: 5,227,575
> Local body of water: Lake Michigan
> Popular recreational water activity: Sailing
> Number of marinas: 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Artnl_0bR58xmn00
14. Indiana: Kosciusko County
> Total population: 78,461
> Local body of water: Lake Wawasee
> Popular recreational water activity: Yachting
> Number of marinas: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqw2Y_0bR58xmn00
15. Iowa: Dickinson County
> Total population: 17,046
> Local body of water: West Lake Okoboji
> Popular recreational water activity: Jet skiing
> Number of marinas: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=075I6z_0bR58xmn00
16. Kansas: Jefferson County
> Total population: 18,880
> Local body of water: Perry Reservoir
> Popular recreational water activity: Catfish fishing
> Number of marinas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hgfWd_0bR58xmn00
17. Kentucky: Russell County
> Total population: 17,684
> Local body of water: Lake Cumberland
> Popular recreational water activity: Boating
> Number of marinas: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28yaXP_0bR58xmn00
18. Louisiana: Terrebonne Parish
> Total population: 113,099
> Local body of water: Gulf of Mexico
> Popular recreational water activity: Tuna fishing
> Number of marinas: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmyZl_0bR58xmn00
19. Maine: Cumberland County
> Total population: 288,204
> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean
> Popular recreational water activity: Swimming
> Number of marinas: 26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJ5C0_0bR58xmn00
20. Maryland: Anne Arundel County
> Total population: 559,737
> Local body of water: Chesapeake Bay
> Popular recreational water activity: Paddleboarding
> Number of marinas: 54

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDknx_0bR58xmn00
21. Massachusetts: Essex County
> Total population: 769,362
> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean
> Popular recreational water activity: Sailing
> Number of marinas: 46

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJiDP_0bR58xmn00
22. Michigan: Macomb County
> Total population: 859,703
> Local body of water: Lake St. Clair
> Popular recreational water activity: Bass fishing
> Number of marinas: 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dunz_0bR58xmn00
23. Minnesota: Washington County
> Total population: 248,745
> Local body of water: White Bear Lake
> Popular recreational water activity: Jet skiing
> Number of marinas: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RYACr_0bR58xmn00
24. Mississippi: Harrison County
> Total population: 198,570
> Local body of water: Gulf of Mexico
> Popular recreational water activity: Jet skiing
> Number of marinas: 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYlFN_0bR58xmn00
25. Missouri: Camden County
> Total population: 44,152
> Local body of water: Lake of the Ozarks
> Popular recreational water activity: Swimming
> Number of marinas: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29VHpS_0bR58xmn00
26. Montana: Lewis and Clark County
> Total population: 65,989
> Local body of water: Missouri River
> Popular recreational water activity: Trout fishing
> Number of marinas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AQKSK_0bR58xmn00
27. Nebraska: Harlan County
> Total population: 3,465
> Local body of water: Harlan County Lake
> Popular recreational water activity: Boating
> Number of marinas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BExz0_0bR58xmn00
28. Nevada: Clark County
> Total population: 2,070,153
> Local body of water: Lake Mead
> Popular recreational water activity: Boating
> Number of marinas: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPYb9_0bR58xmn00
29. New Hampshire: Belknap County
> Total population: 60,392
> Local body of water: Lake Winnipesaukee
> Popular recreational water activity: Crew
> Number of marinas: 11


30. New Jersey: Ocean County
> Total population: 586,166
> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean
> Popular recreational water activity: Parasailing
> Number of marinas: 76

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQyyU_0bR58xmn00

31. New Mexico: Sierra County
> Total population: 11,442
> Local body of water: Elephant Butte Reservior
> Popular recreational water activity: Walleye fishing
> Number of marinas: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qn1ah_0bR58xmn00

32. New York: Suffolk County
> Total population: 1,498,130
> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean
> Popular recreational water activity: Windsurfing
> Number of marinas: 117

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYeWr_0bR58xmn00

33. North Carolina: Carteret County
> Total population: 68,537
> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean
> Popular recreational water activity: Kayaking
> Number of marinas: 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKdI7_0bR58xmn00

34. North Dakota: Bottineau County
> Total population: 6,650
> Local body of water: Lake Metigoshe
> Popular recreational water activity: Fishing
> Number of marinas: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzf85_0bR58xmn00

35. Ohio: Ottawa County
> Total population: 40,981
> Local body of water: Lake Erie
> Popular recreational water activity: Boating
> Number of marinas: 30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUQxj_0bR58xmn00

36. Oklahoma: Delaware County
> Total population: 41,433
> Local body of water: Grand Lake O' the Cherokees
> Popular recreational water activity: Wakeboarding
> Number of marinas: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHx7v_0bR58xmn00

37. Oregon: Multnomah County
> Total population: 778,193
> Local body of water: Columbia River
> Popular recreational water activity: White water rafting
> Number of marinas: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fjngN_0bR58xmn00

38. Pennsylvania: Allegheny County
> Total population: 1,230,360
> Local body of water: Allegheny River
> Popular recreational water activity: Kayaking
> Number of marinas: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hkBPn_0bR58xmn00

39. Rhode Island: Washington County
> Total population: 126,319
> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean
> Popular recreational water activity: Paddleboarding
> Number of marinas: 27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JU9La_0bR58xmn00

40. South Carolina: Charleston County
> Total population: 380,673
> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean
> Popular recreational water activity: Kiteboarding
> Number of marinas: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147yTo_0bR58xmn00

41. South Dakota: Pennington County
> Total population: 107,298
> Local body of water: Pactola Lake
> Popular recreational water activity: Cliff Diving
> Number of marinas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26k8tQ_0bR58xmn00

42. Tennessee: Hamilton County
> Total population: 351,305
> Local body of water: Chickamaugua Lake
> Popular recreational water activity: Bass Fishing
> Number of marinas: 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5CZW_0bR58xmn00

43. Texas: Harris County
> Total population: 4,434,257
> Local body of water: Galveston Bay
> Popular recreational water activity: Redfish fishing
> Number of marinas: 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQVYA_0bR58xmn00

44. Utah: Daggett County
> Total population: 751
> Local body of water: Flaming Gorge Reservoir
> Popular recreational water activity: Water skiing
> Number of marinas: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQEIN_0bR58xmn00

45. Vermont: Chittenden County
> Total population: 160,510
> Local body of water: Chittenden Reservoir
> Popular recreational water activity: Canoeing
> Number of marinas: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iu7S8_0bR58xmn00

46. Virginia: Middlesex County
> Total population: 10,728
> Local body of water: Rappahannock River
> Popular recreational water activity: Yachting
> Number of marinas: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4jgT_0bR58xmn00

47. Washington: King County
> Total population: 2,079,550
> Local body of water: Lake Washington
> Popular recreational water activity: Boating
> Number of marinas: 29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvaNK_0bR58xmn00

48. West Virginia: Braxton County
> Total population: 14,463
> Local body of water: Burnsville Lake
> Popular recreational water activity: Bass fishing
> Number of marinas: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fMhJL_0bR58xmn00

49. Wisconsin: Walworth County
> Total population: 103,021
> Local body of water: Lake Geneva
> Popular recreational water activity: Jet Skiing
> Number of marinas: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6heR_0bR58xmn00

50. Wyoming: Natrona County
> Total population: 80,871
> Local body of water: Pathfinder Reservoir
> Popular recreational water activity: Boating
> Number of marinas: 2

Detailed Findings & Methodology

The bodies of water enjoyed by people in these places have also helped support thriving economies and larger populations. Often, a state's most populated city is located near the best place to enjoy water sports. These cities started as settlements centuries ago because they are close to major water sources. The water made it easier to ship supplies, get clean drinking water, and grow crops.

All of the nation’s largest and oldest urban centers, including Chicago, Illinois, and Los Angeles, California, New York City, New York, are near major ports or waterways.

Many of the communities that lead their respective state in accessibility and availability of water activities are major vacation destinations. For example, Camden County, Missouri, serves as one of the premier vacation spots in the state mainly because it borders Lake of the Ozarks. Harlan County, Nebraska, located near Harlan County lake has just 3,465 residents. Yet with so few options in Nebraska, it doesn’t have much competition.

Being close to the water is nice, but it’s not a luxury everyone has. Most people have very few outlets nearby to hang out in or around the water. Of the over 2,500 U.S. counties considered for this list, nearly 1,000 had no type of outdoor water sport activity within the county.

To determine the best place to enjoy water sports in each state, 24/7 Tempo tallied various water-related features in U.S. counties, including marinas, designated fishing areas, port and harbor operations, water transportation infrastructure, scenic sightseeing, and other available water activities. The numbers of these features in each county came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s County Business Patterns and are for 2016. To further verify the popularity of these areas, we reviewed various internet sources and local reports including tourism boards, vacation review websites, and local water sport businesses.

