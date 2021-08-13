This Is Best Place to Enjoy the Water in Each State

Going out to a lake or ocean is such a popular pastime because it offers enough options for anyone to enjoy. People who love swimming can jump right in for a dip, while those who would rather relax can sunbathe on the shore. Adrenaline junkies can zip around the water on a jet ski, and those who would prefer to take it slow can grab a rod and go fishing.

There are thousands of lakes and rivers all across America, and two oceans, that people can visit. Of course, not all Americans live near large bodies of water, while others are fortunate to live close to such natural wonders and indulge in their favorite aquatic activities whenever the weather is right.

To determine the best place to enjoy water sports in each state, 24/7 Tempo tallied various water-related features in U.S. counties, such as marinas, designated fishing areas, port and harbor operations, and other water transportation infrastructure.

Various water sporting options in all of the places on this list are enjoyed by local residents and high numbers of tourists alike every year. To verify this and the popularity of recreational water activities in these areas, we reviewed various internet sources and local reports including tourism boards, vacation review websites, and local water sport businesses.

1. Alabama: Baldwin County

> Total population: 199,510

> Local body of water: Gulf of Mexico

> Popular recreational water activity: Trout fishing

> Number of marinas: 14



2. Alaska: Ketchikan Gateway Borough

> Total population: 13,715

> Local body of water: Pacific Ocean

> Popular recreational water activity: Salmon fishing

> Number of marinas: 3

3. Arizona: Maricopa County

> Total population: 4,088,549

> Local body of water: Lake Pleasant

> Popular recreational water activity: Paddleboarding

> Number of marinas: 8



4. Arkansas: Baxter County

> Total population: 40,992

> Local body of water: Norfolk Lake

> Popular recreational water activity: Canoeing

> Number of marinas: 9



5. California: Los Angeles County

> Total population: 10,057,155

> Local body of water: Pacific Ocean

> Popular recreational water activity: Surfing

> Number of marinas: 35



6. Colorado: Grand County

> Total population: 14,490

> Local body of water: Lake Granby

> Popular recreational water activity: Pontoon boating

> Number of marinas: 5



7. Connecticut: Fairfield County

> Total population: 941,618

> Local body of water: Long Island Sound

> Popular recreational water activity: Kayaking

> Number of marinas: 48

8. Delaware: Sussex County

> Total population: 211,224

> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean

> Popular recreational water activity: Bass fishing

> Number of marinas: 14



9. Florida: Broward County

> Total population: 1,863,780

> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean

> Popular recreational water activity: Canoeing

> Number of marinas: 74



10. Georgia: Chatham County

> Total population: 282,613

> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean

> Popular recreational water activity: Kayaking

> Number of marinas: 12



11. Hawaii: Honolulu County

> Total population: 986,999

> Local body of water: Pacific Ocean

> Popular recreational water activity: Whale watching

> Number of marinas: 7



12. Idaho: Kootenai County

> Total population: 147,716

> Local body of water: Lake Coeur d'Alene

> Popular recreational water activity: Parasailing

> Number of marinas: 5

13. Illinois: Cook County

> Total population: 5,227,575

> Local body of water: Lake Michigan

> Popular recreational water activity: Sailing

> Number of marinas: 22



14. Indiana: Kosciusko County

> Total population: 78,461

> Local body of water: Lake Wawasee

> Popular recreational water activity: Yachting

> Number of marinas: 5



15. Iowa: Dickinson County

> Total population: 17,046

> Local body of water: West Lake Okoboji

> Popular recreational water activity: Jet skiing

> Number of marinas: 4



16. Kansas: Jefferson County

> Total population: 18,880

> Local body of water: Perry Reservoir

> Popular recreational water activity: Catfish fishing

> Number of marinas: 2



17. Kentucky: Russell County

> Total population: 17,684

> Local body of water: Lake Cumberland

> Popular recreational water activity: Boating

> Number of marinas: 4

18. Louisiana: Terrebonne Parish

> Total population: 113,099

> Local body of water: Gulf of Mexico

> Popular recreational water activity: Tuna fishing

> Number of marinas: 7



19. Maine: Cumberland County

> Total population: 288,204

> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean

> Popular recreational water activity: Swimming

> Number of marinas: 26



20. Maryland: Anne Arundel County

> Total population: 559,737

> Local body of water: Chesapeake Bay

> Popular recreational water activity: Paddleboarding

> Number of marinas: 54



21. Massachusetts: Essex County

> Total population: 769,362

> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean

> Popular recreational water activity: Sailing

> Number of marinas: 46



22. Michigan: Macomb County

> Total population: 859,703

> Local body of water: Lake St. Clair

> Popular recreational water activity: Bass fishing

> Number of marinas: 22

23. Minnesota: Washington County

> Total population: 248,745

> Local body of water: White Bear Lake

> Popular recreational water activity: Jet skiing

> Number of marinas: 12



24. Mississippi: Harrison County

> Total population: 198,570

> Local body of water: Gulf of Mexico

> Popular recreational water activity: Jet skiing

> Number of marinas: 4



25. Missouri: Camden County

> Total population: 44,152

> Local body of water: Lake of the Ozarks

> Popular recreational water activity: Swimming

> Number of marinas: 14



26. Montana: Lewis and Clark County

> Total population: 65,989

> Local body of water: Missouri River

> Popular recreational water activity: Trout fishing

> Number of marinas: 2



27. Nebraska: Harlan County

> Total population: 3,465

> Local body of water: Harlan County Lake

> Popular recreational water activity: Boating

> Number of marinas: 2

28. Nevada: Clark County

> Total population: 2,070,153

> Local body of water: Lake Mead

> Popular recreational water activity: Boating

> Number of marinas: 11



29. New Hampshire: Belknap County

> Total population: 60,392

> Local body of water: Lake Winnipesaukee

> Popular recreational water activity: Crew

> Number of marinas: 11



30. New Jersey: Ocean County

> Total population: 586,166

> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean

> Popular recreational water activity: Parasailing

> Number of marinas: 76

31. New Mexico: Sierra County

> Total population: 11,442

> Local body of water: Elephant Butte Reservior

> Popular recreational water activity: Walleye fishing

> Number of marinas: 3

32. New York: Suffolk County

> Total population: 1,498,130

> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean

> Popular recreational water activity: Windsurfing

> Number of marinas: 117

33. North Carolina: Carteret County

> Total population: 68,537

> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean

> Popular recreational water activity: Kayaking

> Number of marinas: 20

34. North Dakota: Bottineau County

> Total population: 6,650

> Local body of water: Lake Metigoshe

> Popular recreational water activity: Fishing

> Number of marinas: 1

35. Ohio: Ottawa County

> Total population: 40,981

> Local body of water: Lake Erie

> Popular recreational water activity: Boating

> Number of marinas: 30

36. Oklahoma: Delaware County

> Total population: 41,433

> Local body of water: Grand Lake O' the Cherokees

> Popular recreational water activity: Wakeboarding

> Number of marinas: 9

37. Oregon: Multnomah County

> Total population: 778,193

> Local body of water: Columbia River

> Popular recreational water activity: White water rafting

> Number of marinas: 13

38. Pennsylvania: Allegheny County

> Total population: 1,230,360

> Local body of water: Allegheny River

> Popular recreational water activity: Kayaking

> Number of marinas: 9

39. Rhode Island: Washington County

> Total population: 126,319

> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean

> Popular recreational water activity: Paddleboarding

> Number of marinas: 27

40. South Carolina: Charleston County

> Total population: 380,673

> Local body of water: Atlantic Ocean

> Popular recreational water activity: Kiteboarding

> Number of marinas: 21

41. South Dakota: Pennington County

> Total population: 107,298

> Local body of water: Pactola Lake

> Popular recreational water activity: Cliff Diving

> Number of marinas: 2

42. Tennessee: Hamilton County

> Total population: 351,305

> Local body of water: Chickamaugua Lake

> Popular recreational water activity: Bass Fishing

> Number of marinas: 10

43. Texas: Harris County

> Total population: 4,434,257

> Local body of water: Galveston Bay

> Popular recreational water activity: Redfish fishing

> Number of marinas: 17

44. Utah: Daggett County

> Total population: 751

> Local body of water: Flaming Gorge Reservoir

> Popular recreational water activity: Water skiing

> Number of marinas: 2

45. Vermont: Chittenden County

> Total population: 160,510

> Local body of water: Chittenden Reservoir

> Popular recreational water activity: Canoeing

> Number of marinas: 7

46. Virginia: Middlesex County

> Total population: 10,728

> Local body of water: Rappahannock River

> Popular recreational water activity: Yachting

> Number of marinas: 8

47. Washington: King County

> Total population: 2,079,550

> Local body of water: Lake Washington

> Popular recreational water activity: Boating

> Number of marinas: 29

48. West Virginia: Braxton County

> Total population: 14,463

> Local body of water: Burnsville Lake

> Popular recreational water activity: Bass fishing

> Number of marinas: 3

49. Wisconsin: Walworth County

> Total population: 103,021

> Local body of water: Lake Geneva

> Popular recreational water activity: Jet Skiing

> Number of marinas: 11

50. Wyoming: Natrona County

> Total population: 80,871

> Local body of water: Pathfinder Reservoir

> Popular recreational water activity: Boating

> Number of marinas: 2

Detailed Findings & Methodology

The bodies of water enjoyed by people in these places have also helped support thriving economies and larger populations. Often, a state's most populated city is located near the best place to enjoy water sports. These cities started as settlements centuries ago because they are close to major water sources. The water made it easier to ship supplies, get clean drinking water, and grow crops.

All of the nation’s largest and oldest urban centers, including Chicago, Illinois, and Los Angeles, California, New York City, New York, are near major ports or waterways.

Many of the communities that lead their respective state in accessibility and availability of water activities are major vacation destinations. For example, Camden County, Missouri, serves as one of the premier vacation spots in the state mainly because it borders Lake of the Ozarks. Harlan County, Nebraska, located near Harlan County lake has just 3,465 residents. Yet with so few options in Nebraska, it doesn’t have much competition.

Being close to the water is nice, but it’s not a luxury everyone has. Most people have very few outlets nearby to hang out in or around the water. Of the over 2,500 U.S. counties considered for this list, nearly 1,000 had no type of outdoor water sport activity within the county.

To determine the best place to enjoy water sports in each state, 24/7 Tempo tallied various water-related features in U.S. counties, including marinas, designated fishing areas, port and harbor operations, water transportation infrastructure, scenic sightseeing, and other available water activities. The numbers of these features in each county came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s County Business Patterns and are for 2016. To further verify the popularity of these areas, we reviewed various internet sources and local reports including tourism boards, vacation review websites, and local water sport businesses.