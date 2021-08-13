FLORIDA: COVID So Bad That 2300 People Now On Ventilators

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Hospital Association is not holding back. The association of more than 200 hospitals in Florida revealed Friday afternoon that 2300 people are so sick with COVID that they are on ventilators. According to the FHA, the 2300 people is equal to 14.9 percent of all people hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19, and is holding steady from August 9th.

The Florida Hospital Association also reports that of all patients in ICU’s statewide, 21.6 percent are positive with COVID-19.

Additional statistics: only 14.4 percent of hospital beds in Florida are now available, only 8.8 percent of adult ICU beds are available in the state, and the total percentage of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida currently sits at 31.6 percent of all hospitalized patients.

Another notable number: 45.5 percent of all hospitals in the State of Florida are not accepting patient transfers from other facilities.

The Florida Hospital Association continues to say that the non-vaccinated in Florida are a problem, they are causing a problem for everyone else, and they need to get vaccinated.

”It is indescribable the level of stress and strain our brave frontline health care heroes have been under for more than 17 months and the heartbreaking losses they have experienced. Between increasing numbers of COVID patients and unusually high patient volume of extremely ill non-COVID patients, our hospitals are working to maximize their available staff and beds, including the use of conference rooms and cafeterias,” said Mary C. Mayhew, President and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association. “As Floridians, we must come together to reverse these staggering trends. Getting vaccinated is the only way to protect yourself and others from this virus – keeping you and your loved ones at home and not in a hospital bed.”

