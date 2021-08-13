Mamou boil water advisory lifted

The Town of Mamou has lifted its precautionary boil advisory for the following areas:

Pine Point Rd, Tiger Lane, Pencil and Paper Street, Greenwood Rd, and Brangus Rd.

The water is safe for consumption, according to officials.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel