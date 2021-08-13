Cancel
Mamou, LA

Mamou boil water advisory lifted

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
The Town of Mamou has lifted its precautionary boil advisory for the following areas:

Pine Point Rd, Tiger Lane, Pencil and Paper Street, Greenwood Rd, and Brangus Rd.

The water is safe for consumption, according to officials.

KATC News

KATC News

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News

Ville Platte, LA
KATC News

Main library in Ville Platte is closed for 10 days

The main branch of the Evangeline Parish Library closed today because of COVID. "Unfortunately, the main library in Ville Platte has to close this afternoon, August 17, at 2 p.m. for a 10-day quarantine and to conduct another deep cleaning to prevent future exposure of the virus to our patrons," a post on the library's Facebook page states. "All of the branch libraries (Basile, Chataignier, Mamou, Pine Prairie and Turkey Creek) will remain open for their regular operating hours and masks are required."

