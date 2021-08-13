Fatal Norwich motorcycle accident kills 21-year-old Bozrah resident Hartford Courant

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Friday morning after the Harley Davidson bike flipped on its side and hit a metal guardrail.

Jadon Edward Nicholson, 21, of Bozrah, succumbed to his injuries sustained in the accident.

Nicholson was traveling southeast from Route 2 east onto I-395 South, state police said.

While turning onto the connecting ramp, the motorcycle “capsized onto its right side,” police said. “While sliding on its right side, [the vehicle] continued in a southeasterly direction across the connecting ramp and southbound lanes of Interstate 395 south.”

The motorcycle and 21-year-old collided into a guardrail within the median of I-395.

Nicholson sustained critical injuries, and was transported to Backus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Troop E at 860-848-6500.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com .