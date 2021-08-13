Cancel
Bozrah, CT

Fatal Norwich motorcycle accident kills 21-year-old Bozrah resident

By Jessika Harkay, Hartford Courant
Fatal Norwich motorcycle accident kills 21-year-old Bozrah resident

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Friday morning after the Harley Davidson bike flipped on its side and hit a metal guardrail.

Jadon Edward Nicholson, 21, of Bozrah, succumbed to his injuries sustained in the accident.

Nicholson was traveling southeast from Route 2 east onto I-395 South, state police said.

While turning onto the connecting ramp, the motorcycle “capsized onto its right side,” police said. “While sliding on its right side, [the vehicle] continued in a southeasterly direction across the connecting ramp and southbound lanes of Interstate 395 south.”

The motorcycle and 21-year-old collided into a guardrail within the median of I-395.

Nicholson sustained critical injuries, and was transported to Backus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call Troop E at 860-848-6500.

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com .

ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States.

 https://www.courant.com/
