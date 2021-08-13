Cancel
Great Falls, MT

Crews respond to fire in SW Great Falls

By MTN News
Posted by 
KRTV News
KRTV News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THRhz_0bR58huP00

Firefighters responded on Friday afternoon to a residence on fire on the southwest side of Great Falls.

The fire is located on the 5400 block of 62nd Avenue SW.

There were no reports of any injuries, and no word yet on the suspected cause of the fire.

Responding firefighting agencies include Great Falls, Gore Hill, MT Air National Guard, and Black Eagle.

A GoFundMe has been created by Krystal Hove for people to help the family; it states:

Today the amazing Redfern Family lost more than just a home. They lost years of memories, security. Christine and Gerad are parents to four beautiful children who have lost more than anyone should have to lose. A house fire has destroyed everything they have worked for. Very graciously all of the animals have been spared!

Click here if you would like to donate .

We will update you if we get more information.

