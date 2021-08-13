Cancel
Delta refreshes its menu from top restaurants

Cover picture for the articleStarting in September, acclaimed cuisine from San Francisco-based Souvla and New York City’s Union Square Events will join Delta’s onboard menu lineup. Delta recently reintroduced fresh meals in select coast-to-coast markets featuring menu items from L.A. chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo. Fast-fine Greek cuisine from San Francisco-based Souvla and...

Aerospace & Defense

Delta Air Lines: 1 Of 3 Passenger Boeing 717 Operators

Following the retirement of Volotea’s Boeing 717s earlier this year, Delta is one of only three remaining passenger users of the aircraft worldwide. We explore how the carrier uses the aircraft and reveal its significant focus on Atlanta and shorter-than-ever routes. Delta’s Boeing 717s. Delta opportunistically acquired the Boeing 717...
Atlanta, GA
Amy Cheribelle

Top 3 Cajun/Creole Restaurants

ATLANTA, GA — Cajun and Creole cuisines can not be separated from the American people. Since long ago, the cuisine has spiced up the palette of many, with their jambalaya, gumbo, and crawfish. Now you can even find them in restaurants all over Atlanta. Here are 3 of the best cajun and creole restaurants in the city of Atlanta.
Lifestyle

Southwest Airlines Brings Back $49 Fare Sale

Southwest Airlines is putting fall flights on sale from under $100 roundtrip this week. Available for purchase now through Thursday, August 19 at 11:59 p.m. CT, the three-day sale is good for continental U.S., continental U.S. to/from Hawaii and international flights between September 7 and December 15, 2021 and travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico from September 7 through December 9, 2021.
Restaurants
Mashed

Panda Express Announced A Crispy New Addition To Its Menu

Panda Express describes itself as "an american dream realized and shared." Created and established by an immigrant who came to the U.S. in 1972, the recipes were inspired by him and sparked the eventual opening of over 2,200 restaurants throughout the U.S. And although they are steeped in tradition, their menu items have never shied away from trying new things.
Aerospace & Defense

What Happened To Delta Air Lines’ MD-90s?

For 25 years, The McDonnell Douglas MD-90 was one of the workhorses of Delta’s domestic fleet. Between 1995 and 2020, the Atlanta-based airline operated 78 MD-90s. Now, a year after the last MD-90 flew for Delta, it is a good time to look at what happened to Delta’s MD-90s. Delta’s...
Aerospace & Defense

Inside Alaska Airlines’ Embraer E175s

Alaska Airlines’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Horizon Air, and regional carrier SkyWest Airlines fly the Embraer E175. The aircraft, flying mostly regional routes and select longer and thinner routes, are the predominant regional jet that flies under the Alaska banner. Here’s an inside look at the aircraft and where to sit. Inside...
San Francisco, CA

'Delta variant setting off alarm bells for travel industry'

Routes: COVID variant stalls travel revival + new Alaska SFO-Mexico routes, Emirates, Delta, JetBlue. Aug. 14, 2021Updated: Aug. 16, 2021 5:30 p.m. In this week’s news, there are some troubling indicators for air travel volume in the weeks ahead as the highly transmissible COVID delta variant continues to spread through the U.S. and the world; the European Union will continue allowing Americans to visit, although that could change on short notice; the U.S. CDC adds France and some other nations to its “do not travel” list; Hawaii reimposes limits on restaurant capacity and group sizes; France’s Caribbean islands tell all visitors to leave; New Zealand extends its border closure into 2022; Alaska Airlines adds three SFO routes to Mexican resorts for the winter and will begin Reno-Palm Springs service; Air Canada and Allegiant add California routes; JetBlue finally kicks off JFK-London flights; Delta resumes some London routes; Emirates boosts its San Francisco schedule; Singapore Airlines will begin LAX-Taipei-Singapore service; more airlines tell employees to get vaccinated; a new Alaskan airline eyes transpacific flights from SFO and LAX next year; new carriers in South Korea and Europe plan U.S. flights; and Alaska Airlines sets a date for opening its new SFO lounge.
Duluth, MN
Terry Davis

5 top restaurants in Duluth

DULUTH, MN - On the weekend you visit the wonderful harbor town of Duluth in Minnesota, try the stunning variety of cuisines, moods, and flavors in these ten restaurants. Situated against Lake Superior's majestic, robust grandeur, they each guarantee outstanding tastes and distinctly Duluth landscapes. Here are 5 recommended restaurants in Duluth that you can visit on the weekend:
Charlotte, NC
Jerome Quentzel

Top five Mexican Restaurants in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC – Mexican dishes are more than just the mainstream nachos, quesadilla, or taco. There are many other Mexican dishes that you can explore too. The combination of savory, spicy, earthy flavor, fresh herbs, and citrus will surely treat your palate right. So here are the top 5 recommended restaurants that you can visit in Charlotte:
Travel

Avelo Airlines slashes fares up to 50%

Fueling its purpose to inspire travel through everyday low fares, Avelo Airlines is reducing fares by as much as 50% to many of its popular destinations across the Western U.S. Customers can book one-way fares starting at $29 at AveloAir.com. Flights must be booked by August 31, 2021 for travel...
Atlanta, GA
Andrew Alvarez

Top 3 Vietnamese Restaurants

ATLANTA, GA — In Atlanta today, there are around 21,000 Vietnamese-American residents. There are several organizations around the city that exist to help the residents settle in. Of course, not to forget restaurants. Vietnamese restaurants can be enjoyed both by the Vietnamese residents, or any Atlanta residents in general. Get a taste of authentic Vietnamese cuisine at these three best Vietnamese restaurants in Atlanta, according to yelp.
Charlotte, NC
Jerome Quentzel

Top Three Japanese Restaurants in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC – The taste of Japanese food is unlike any other cuisine in the world. The combination of savory soy, sweet mirin, along with fresh fish and rice is unlike any other. If you’re strolling around the neighborhood in search of some authentic Japanese dishes, here are three restaurants you may want to try out.
Industry

The U.S. Restaurant Industry Recovery Threatened by Delta Variant

While the second quarter of 2021 brought on a series of lifted pandemic restrictions, there are concerns that the new Delta variant could undo all the progress that has been made. According to reports by the NPD Group, spending at restaurants was up 32% in April, May and June 2021...
Restaurants

With Delta Variant, Restaurants Must 'Be a Student of the Past'

Another “perfect storm” is stirring for restaurants, says Lisa Miller, a consumer insights and innovation strategist who has tracked guest behavior throughout the pandemic. But it’s not as straight-lined as you might assume. Delta has become the dominant COVID strain in the U.S., where it is believed to account for...
Restaurants

Cheers! IHOP Adds Alcohol To Its Menu

Patrons who frequent Dine Brands Global's (NYSE: DIN) IHOP restaurant chain may soon have the opportunity to enjoy a heaping plateful of strawberry banana pancakes complemented with a fine glass of cabernet sauvignon. What Happened: According to a CNN report, the IHOP chain is offering its franchisees the opportunity to...
Detroit, MI
Mike Kazsyck

Top three Asian restaurants in Detroit

DETROIT, MI - Asian cuisines have a charm that is hard to resist. You don't have to go that far to taste the sweet, sour, and spicy delicacies of Asian cuisines because you can find them in Detroit. Here are the top three Asian restaurants in Detroit.

