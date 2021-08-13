Cancel
San Simeon, CA

Coroner requested at scene of crash in San Simeon

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
UPDATE: The California Highway Patrol has identified the pedestrian killed as 27-year-old Joel Jacob Hoff, 27, of San Simeon.

Officers say he was walking northbound on Highway 1 when he walked in front of the right side of the oncoming vehicle.

No other information was released.

ORIGINAL STORY: A coroner was requested at the scene of a crash in San Simeon Friday afternoon.

Initial reports into the California Highway Patrol were that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle two miles south of Hearst Castle Road around 12:45 p.m.

CHP had officers responding and were unable to provide additional information.

This story will be updated as details become available.

