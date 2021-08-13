Virginia to allow law professors, out-of-state attorneys to represent tenants facing eviction
Bracing for a crush of eviction cases, Virginia took an unusual step this week. An emergency order from the chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia indefinitely authorized out-of-state attorneys, as well as law professors from accredited state colleges and universities, to provide free representation to tenants facing eviction. In virtually every other circumstance, lawyers must be licensed to practice in Virginia to represent clients in the commonwealth’s courtrooms.richmond.com
