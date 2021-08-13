Drunken motorist finds her car stuck on top of rock: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

Police went to Columbia Park at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 for a car that was stuck on top of a rock. When they arrived, they found it. They spoke with the motorist who said she was uninjured. They noted her speech was slurred and eyes glassy and bloodshot. She also had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath. She failed sobriety tasks and was transported to jail for a breath test. Her blood alcohol content level was .265, which is three times the legal limit. After sobering up, she was released to a clear-headed family member.