LEBANON, Ohio — A high school has canceled its season opener this Friday because so many players have been forced to quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus. “It is very disappointing we will not be opening our 2021 season this Friday,” a statement from Lebanon Schools says. “Our heart goes out first and foremost to all of the Lebanon and Springboro student-athletes who have been through so much since the pandemic began and worked so hard under difficult circumstances to prepare themselves to perform.”