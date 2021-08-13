Cancel
Bemidji, MN

Bemidji State, Northwest Tech President Faith Hensrud announces plans to retire

By Daltyn Lofstrom
Bemidji Pioneer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEMIDJI -- Bemidji State and Northwest Technical College will have a new president starting fall 2022 as President Faith Hensrud announced her retirement on Friday. “As of June 30, 2022, I will be retiring as president at BSU,” Hensrud said during a press conference on Friday, Aug. 13. “Serving the past five years have provided the most fulfilling moments of my professional career as we worked to help the state, students and community.”

