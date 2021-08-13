Cancel
Energy Industry

Consumers Energy: More than 132K without power

By FOX 47 News
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zvuII_0bR56pVj00

Consumers Energy customers are without power across Michigan after severe storms hit overnight and Wednesday afternoon.

As of 4:06 p.m. Friday about 132,000 customers are without power.

Consumers says crews have been deployed and more are on the way.

In all, over 371,000 homes and businesses that Consumers Energy serves lost power at some point since Tuesday night, making it one of the 10 most significant storms in company history, according to a press release from Consumer's Energy.

For the latest outage information, check out the Consumers Energy Outage Map .

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, Midwest Energy & Communications says 500 of their customers have lost power after a second batch of storms passed through southwest Michigan Wednesday night. MEC says crews have found 24 broken poles and an overwhelming number of downed power lines.

The largest MEC outages are in Constantine, Florence, Mottville, Porter, White Pigeon and Woodstock townships.

Visit MEC's Outage Central to stay up-to-date with their outage information.

Calhoun County buildings, including court offices at Battle Creek's Justice Center and Toeller Building, will be closed Thursday, Aug. 12, the county tells us, citing power outages as the reason for closure. We're told government offices in Albion and Marshall will still be open.

24-hour operations, such as public safety, will continue.

Battle Creek City Hall will be closed Thursday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 13, according to the City of Battle Creek.

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

