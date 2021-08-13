Chicago Cubs: 3 free agents to avoid for sake of the rebuild
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs have a lot of work to do this offseason, so it’s definitely not too early to look ahead a few months. Chicago still has plenty to figure out leading up until the offseason, including the progress of several young pieces, and whether they can afford to spend big this winter. Until the Ricketts’ family has that information in hand, it’s safe to assume they’re going to have a cautious approach this offseason.fansided.com
