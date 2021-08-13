Kelli’s Heroes: Veterans have questions, and they deserve answers

There is one area of service that has dropped the ball because of what seems to be a lack of backbone in local — and national — leadership. Readjustment Counseling Service (RCS) — or as you may know them VET Centers — were established in 1979 when the VA realized that too many Vietnam veterans were falling through the cracks in mental health services. The VET centers were providing a wide range of social and psychological services, including professional readjustment counseling to eligible veterans, active-duty services members and in recent years the National Guard and reserves.