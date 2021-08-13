Climate change should unite America, but we have to fix our failing democracy first

WASHINGTON DC – In Caracas, the Andrés Bello Catholic University (UCAB), one of the most prestigious study centers in Venezuela, developed an environmental conservation and sustainability program on the rooftops of one of its classroom buildings. An economic and incipient way to face climate change through an initiative known as ‘UCAB Green Roof’. These days, climate change seems to have become the hot topic. In countries like Venezuela, global warming, according to experts, threatens to leave irreparable damage to the ecosystem. The Sustainable Development Solutions Network, in 2018, ranked Venezuela 108 out of 162, indicating that there was still much to be done in terms of conservation, recycling and environmental education. However, in the middle of a populous Caracas, full of garbage and structures that show signs of abandonment, a roof covered with plants and solar panels is imposed. Explains the professor of environmental sustainability, Joaquín Benítez, that everything began as a thesis of two civil engineering students. “We began to locate options (…) and well, we found that the green roof was an option.” Biden invites world leaders to join the fight against climate change More than half of the global economy has pledged to take action to achieve a goal set in the Paris Agreement in 2015, the US special envoy said. For the climate John Kerry. According to Samantha Barrios, a specialist in environmental sustainability, we all want to plant and reforest, but to do it well, “we must follow a series of steps that we learn from a sample like this.” This ‘green roof’ measures more than 400 square meters and houses seven planters, 30 solar panels and a small wind generator that produce the 7,400 watts of energy needed to illuminate the area and two rooms of the building. It had a cost of $ 70,000 and the equipment was brought from Spain and China. “It is very difficult, isn’t it? Because we have so many problems in the country, that perhaps the last thing we are seeing is the issue of climate change, the issue of recycling. It’s difficult (…) there is a lot of work in the education part, ”says UCAB student Kiowa Suárez. But, as they popularly say, you have to start with something, especially because the traces of poor environmental awareness, sooner or later, promise to take a toll on the human species. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.