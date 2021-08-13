Cancel
Springfield, MO

Homicide investigation underway after man involved in Springfield shooting and crash dies from injuries

By KY3 Staff
KYTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man involved in a shooting and car crash in Springfield last week died from injuries. Police say a gunman fired shots at two men in a parking lot at 925 South Ave in the afternoon hours of Aug. 5. It happened shortly before a crash at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Sunshine Street involving the two shooting victims.

www.ky3.com

Comments / 0

