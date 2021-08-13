Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Friday afternoon news update

By School Authority
westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this news update, cleanup continues across the region following the line of severe weather that moved through on Thursday evening, one day after the FDA okayed people with compromised immune systems to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, the CDC is discussing the topic today and A Federal judge in Washington, DC, upheld the Biden administration's revised moratorium on evictions today. Also, Meteorologist Don Maher brings you the latest forecast.

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Cdc#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Omaha, NEWOWT

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tuesday Afternoon Update

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As of August 17th, there have been eight named storms in the Atlantic for the the 2021 Hurricane Season. The three on the map currently are Fred, Grace, and Henri. TROPICAL DEPRESSION FRED. Fred made landfall Monday afternoon near Cape San Blas, Florida as a tropical...
West Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Tuesday afternoon news update

In this news update, a local couple who spent time in Afghanistan say watching the country's cities fall to the Taliban is another chapter of heartbreak, employers are on the search for workers in western Mass., and West Springfield is expected to announce guidelines for the upcoming school year tonight. Also Meteorologist Janna Brown has the latest forecast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy