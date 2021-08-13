Friday afternoon news update
In this news update, cleanup continues across the region following the line of severe weather that moved through on Thursday evening, one day after the FDA okayed people with compromised immune systems to receive a COVID-19 booster shot, the CDC is discussing the topic today and A Federal judge in Washington, DC, upheld the Biden administration's revised moratorium on evictions today. Also, Meteorologist Don Maher brings you the latest forecast.www.westernmassnews.com
