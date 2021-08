Oakhurst Senior Volunteer Program is having a CHiPs -N- Salsa friendly competition on Saturday August 21st, 2021 at 4:30 pm in Oakhurst. Bring your best salsa to enter the competition. Join us for a taco dinner. Come by the office to get your tickets. $10 presale, $12 at the door. Seniors 60 and over and Kids 10 and under $8 presale and $10 at the door.