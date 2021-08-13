Cancel
Baltimore, MD

National Aquarium to continue its free vaccine clinic on Saturday

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
The National Aquarium held its first free vaccine clinic on Friday.

It partnered with the Baltimore City Health Department in an effort to raise local vaccination rates.

The aquarium plans to host three more free vaccine clinics: one on Saturday and two more on September 3-4. The clinics will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Anybody age 12 or older is able to stop by and receive their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and each person who gets vaccinated will receive a voucher that's good for one free trip to the aquarium.

The voucher can be used the same day or saved for later.

